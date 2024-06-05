Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 318,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 161,539 shares.The stock last traded at $117.55 and had previously closed at $116.40.
Rogers Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rogers
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- Stock Average Calculator
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.