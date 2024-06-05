Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 318,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 161,539 shares.The stock last traded at $117.55 and had previously closed at $116.40.

Rogers Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 2,926.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 136,400.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

