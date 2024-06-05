Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $189,652.98 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roku Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $55,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

