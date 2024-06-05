Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $211.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.00. 267,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,832. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.