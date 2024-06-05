Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $317.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $233.96. The company had a trading volume of 114,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,080. Biogen has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

