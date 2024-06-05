RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.50

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RTC Group Trading Up 5.2 %

RTC opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 834.62 and a beta of 1.17. RTC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.51). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

Get RTC Group alerts:

Insider Activity at RTC Group

In other RTC Group news, insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.22), for a total value of £66,500 ($85,201.79). 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.