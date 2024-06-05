Saga Self Reported Market Cap Hits $268.47 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Saga has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00003971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a total market capitalization of $268.47 million and $48.29 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,011,810,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,311,004 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,011,711,631 with 94,274,745 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.80232268 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $53,940,947.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

