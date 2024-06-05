Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
SALM stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
