Samsara (IOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Samsara to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Samsara Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,288,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock valued at $61,519,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

