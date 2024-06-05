Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18.

On Monday, March 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00.

UPST traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. 6,288,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,105. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 1,486.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,283 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Upstart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

