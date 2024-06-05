Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 0.2%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Savaria Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.