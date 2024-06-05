Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SDGR stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

