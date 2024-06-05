Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $22.93. 339,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 823,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Schrödinger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.