Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.50

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 149407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

