Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.63

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.63 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 345919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
