Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Decreased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,923 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after purchasing an additional 985,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after buying an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after buying an additional 1,633,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after buying an additional 603,688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,401,000 after buying an additional 91,491 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 1,612,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,495. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

