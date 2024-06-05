Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.