Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.
Science Applications International Trading Down 1.3 %
SAIC opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Science Applications International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.
