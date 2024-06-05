Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.3 %

SAIC opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.