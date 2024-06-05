Scott Emery Buys 1,682,448 Shares of MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) Stock

MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME – Get Free Report) insider Scott Emery purchased 1,682,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$121,136.26 ($81,299.50).

MoneyMe Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 153.17, a quick ratio of 65.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.46.

About MoneyMe

MoneyMe Limited, a digital financial service company, provides consumer finance under the MONEYME and SocietyOne brands in Australia. It offers personal loans, credit cards, and debt consolidation services. MoneyMe Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

