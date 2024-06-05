SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNES

SenesTech Trading Down 5.1 %

SNES opened at $0.72 on Friday. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.