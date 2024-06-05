SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on S. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 3,126,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,266. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,205,007. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 2,074.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 192,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,454 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.