ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.8 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $32.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $704.12. 2,797,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

