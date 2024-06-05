Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 39,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 83,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Shimano Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.15 million for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.53%.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

