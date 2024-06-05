Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 189,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 848,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Sidus Space in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sidus Space Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

