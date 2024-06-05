SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.60

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.60 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.90), with a volume of 3889099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.60 ($0.85).
SigmaRoc Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £739.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,330.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.
SigmaRoc Company Profile
SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.
