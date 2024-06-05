Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.32

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 348094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Silver X Mining Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company had revenue of C$5.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0144254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Company Profile

In other news, Director Jose Maria Garcia Jimenez sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$450,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,148. Company insiders own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

