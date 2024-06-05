SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

SLM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years. SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Get Our Latest Report on SLM

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.