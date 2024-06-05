SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

