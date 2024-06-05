SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $4.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $4.30 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMRT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.89.

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $456.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.99. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SmartRent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

