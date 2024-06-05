Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.22-$1.29 EPS.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. 2,051,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,806. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

