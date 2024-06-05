Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smiths News Stock Performance

SNWS opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £158.03 million, a PE ratio of 700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.48. Smiths News has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 67.80 ($0.87).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNWS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

