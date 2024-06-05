Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 249.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,850 shares of company stock worth $17,323,118 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

SNA traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.22. 160,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,305. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.