Snowflake’s (SNOW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.46% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

NYSE SNOW traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. 8,037,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,156. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $128.41 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $179.61.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

