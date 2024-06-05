SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.31

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 10574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $780.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

