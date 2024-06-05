Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 38,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 358,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLNO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of -1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at $968,265.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $91,692.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,265.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,373 shares of company stock worth $36,940,260. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

