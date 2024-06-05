Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,004 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of CNM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. 1,714,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,900 shares of company stock worth $15,387,095. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

