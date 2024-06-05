Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. 123,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,477. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

