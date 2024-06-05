Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,995. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

