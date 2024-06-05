Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.11. 37,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,768. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

