Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Invests $407,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.40. 63,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,517. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,096 shares of company stock worth $314,659,958. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.31.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

