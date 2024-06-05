Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 12,276 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 11.2% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after buying an additional 1,275,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,101,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,842,000 after buying an additional 481,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $176.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

