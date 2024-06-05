Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,671,043. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

