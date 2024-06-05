Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 121,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $6,464,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 592,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $16,698,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 9,194,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,947,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

