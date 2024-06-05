Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Reduced by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Southern Copper worth $73,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 500 shares of company stock valued at $55,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.84. 1,613,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,598. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

