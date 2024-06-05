Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
