Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ SOWG opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sow Good has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

