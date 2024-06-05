SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,447 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up 1.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 11.47% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFAX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. 7,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $283.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $42.44.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

