SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBOGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 209,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 372,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.