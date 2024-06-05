SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading 0.5% Higher

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 209,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 372,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

