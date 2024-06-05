SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.28

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 235547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.