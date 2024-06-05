SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.76

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.76 and last traded at $250.76, with a volume of 18960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.00.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

