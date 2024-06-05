Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

