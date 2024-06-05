Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWH. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of SPWH opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 517,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

